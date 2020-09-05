Story circle aims to preserve history in Murray Harbour

Floyd Stewart delivered the punchline to his story to a handful of people at the Murray Harbour Farmers Market on Saturday.

"And he says, no, I haven't been home yet!"

It's a simple story, one about an unregistered car and a drive to Montague. He tells it to a handful of people outside of the market to anyone who will listen.

Stewart is a part of the first story circle at the market. The aim of the project is to let older members of the community share their stories and the history of the area with members of the public, or tourists, who might not know it.

While Stewart's story might not seem all that significant, it's his way of keeping the past alive.

"In Murray Harbour, the [family] names are disappearing and the younger people that are still here or visiting [on] holidays …it gives them the opportunity to recall their history, whether it's about people or their long-lost cousins," said Stewart.

He said the area will lose its character without even the simplest stories being passed from generation to generation.

Members of the community listen to Floyd Stewart tell a story at the farmers market on Saturday in Murray Harbour. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

The project was the brainchild of Jackie MacNeill Doiron. She organized the event and holds free walking tours of the area focusing on history.

She invited members of the community to come out and tell their stories.

"It's a chance for them to tell the stories of the village to those who haven't heard them before. And, as well, it's an oral history that we need to tell," she said.

MacNeill Doiron said it's important to keep those stories alive as time passes. Without it, the history of the area could be lost, too.

"If we don't start documenting, if we don't start telling the stories, then that's all lost. That's gone. And for someone to pick up where we left off, that's going to take a lot of work."

For her, there's a personal connection every time she shares a story.

"Somewhere in my soul, I think that story I told about my grandfather, you know, somewhere in that universe, maybe there's some energy knowing that they're being told," she said.

"It's sort of cool to know that their lives are living on."

Jackie MacNeill Doiron says the story circle is a way to make sure the oral history of the village is passed on. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

She hopes people who take in a tale at the story circle leave with a better understanding of the community, and will pass the story on to their circles.

"I think sometimes we forget where we came from," said MacNeill Doiron.

While the stories might seem mundane at times, for MacNeill, it's important that the buildings and people be remembered for years to come.

"I think it's just our history is so ingrained with those buildings and those people and what they brought to us," she said.

"It just becomes part of our community. That's who we are."

More from CBC P.E.I.