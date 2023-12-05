Murray Harbour councillor misses deadline to pay fine over controversial sign

An official with the rural municipality of Murray Harbour says a councillor who posted a controversial message on a signboard on his property has missed the deadline to apologize and pay a fine over the matter.

In November, his fellow councillors ordered John Robertson to pay a $500 fine and write a letter of apology following a third-party investigation done by a retired RCMP officer.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App .

The message — posted on the weekend of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — called the discovery of gravesites at residential schools a "hoax" and implied John A. Macdonald's reputation had been sullied.

The former prime minister is seen as one of the architects of Canada's residential school system.

On Tuesday, Murray Harbour chief administrative officer Anne Harnesk confirmed the fine had not been paid, and said the mayor will be contacting Communities Minister Rob Lantz for next steps.

The sign was located on property owned by John Robertson. (Harry Vanden Broek)

Under Section 219 of the Municipal Government Act, provincial officials have previously told CBC News, "council can request that the minister do an inquiry. If the inquiry finds the councillor didn't comply with sanctions, the minister can order him to do so within a specific timeframe.

"If the councillor doesn't follow the direction of the minister, the minister can dismiss the councillor."

Robertson has already been suspended from his council position until May.