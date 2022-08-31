Cause of accidental Murray Harbour fish plant fire remains unknown

The cause of a fire that destroyed a building on the grounds of the Machon Point Fisherman's Co-op in Murray Harbour, P.E.I., on Aug.19, remains unknown.

In an email to CBC News, officials with the department of public safety said the Fire Marshal's Office has determined the the fire to be accidental, but a cause cannot be determined due to the extent of the damage.

The destroyed building was about 20 years old and housed the freezer, garage and ice house for the co-op, which employs about 45 people at peak season.

The co-op had insurance and there were no injuries reported from the fire.