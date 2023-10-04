Murray Harbour councillor who triggered sign storm has been suspended and fined

Murray Harbour councillor John Robertson has been fined $500 over a controversial sign he posted on his property in southeastern P.E.I. two months ago.

The sign, posted on the weekend of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, read "Truth: Mass Grave Hoax" and "Reconciliation: Redeem Sir John A's Integrity."

Robertson has until Friday to pay the fine, and has also been ordered to write an apology letter.

As well, he was suspended from council for six months, effective Nov. 18 to May 18, and has been removed as chair of the municipality's infrastructure committee.

"It's unfortunate that it happened, but I'm very proud of our mayor and councillors, the way they've handled things, and the community that stepped up to say this isn't right," Murray Harbour chief administrative officer Anne Harnesk said Wednesday.

Anne Harnesk, the chief administrative officer of Murray Harbour, said Robertson's apology letter must include 'specific wording' that the council has requested. (Tony Davis/CBC)

With regard to the apology letter, she said: "There are certain phrases that we've asked him to include. It can't just be: 'I'm sorry that you misunderstood my sign.' There's specific wording we've asked him to include."

CBC News attempted to contact Robertson about the disciplinary measures, but he did not provide comment.

The punishment was levied after Robertson's fellow councillors received the results of a review they had commissioned from retired RCMP officer Leanne Butler.

More sanctions could follow if the councillor does not pay the fine and write the apology, officials with the P.E.I. Department of Housing, Land and Communities said in an email Wednesday.

The sign was located on property owned by Robertson, and the message was visible on the weekend that included the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Harry Vanden Broek)

Under Section 219 of the Municipal Government Act, the email said, "Council can request that the minister do an inquiry. If the inquiry finds the councilor didn't comply with sanctions, the minister can order him to do so within a specific timeframe.

"If the councilor doesn't follow the direction of the minister, the minister can dismiss the councillor."

After Robertson placed the message on his sign, community members, the mayor and Abegweit First Nation Chief Roddy Gould Jr. all called for his resignation.