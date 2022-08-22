Investigation into Murray Harbour fish plant fire to take a few days, officials say

The P.E.I. Fire Marshals Office investigation into the cause of Friday afternoon's fire at a Murray Harbour plant will take at least a few days, the company said on Monday.

Firefighters who were called to the Machon Point Fisherman's Co-op found the building housing the freezer, garage and ice house engulfed by flames.

Officials with the co-op told CBC News they will need to rebuild completely and buy new equipment, some of which may be harder to source due to supply chain issues.

The garage in the burnt-out building was used for conducting repairs to the co-op's trucks, which travel to different wharves around the region to buy lobster during the busy spring season.

Company officials said the building was being used only for routine truck maintenance at this slower time of year.

Currently, the co-op is buying and selling only rock crab, and that catch isn't processed on the premises.

As for bait, officials said it's currently unclear how much they lost.

Employees unaffected

Fewer than 50 people are part of the co-op, the company said. The co-op's six paid employees work at an office across the street at this time of the year, and their work wasn't affected.

Company officials told CBC News they will have to rebuild everything and order new equipment. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Officials said that their focus right now is to get the clean-up started. They hope to be up and running by April, when the spring lobster season is poised to start.

The building that burned was about 20 years old, and was insured.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.