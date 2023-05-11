Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in eastern P.E.I.

A 52-year-old man has died after two vehicles crashed Sunday evening in Murray Harbour, P.E.I., police say.

Officers responded to a collision on the rural municipality's Main Street at 5:45 p.m., Kings District RCMP said in a news release.

The man was one of the drivers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

One of the vehicles appears to have been travelling at a high speed and veered into the side of the other, police said.

The Murray Harbour and Murray River fire departments and Island EMS were also at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and the P.E.I. coroner's office will assist the investigation, the RCMP said.