Injured man was aggressor in alleged assault, say police

An injured man who knocked on a door in the eastern P.E.I. community of Murray Harbour looking for help early Thursday morning now faces several charges of assault.

Kings District RCMP responded to a 911 call in Murray Harbour around 5 a.m. Thursday.

They found a Murray Harbour man in his 30s with significant facial injuries. He had knocked on the door of a home near where he had spent the evening, asking for help.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown by ambulance, and was later released.

Police investigated and they believe the man was the aggressor in the incident. He has been charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of assault and two counts of uttering threats.

RCMP say the people involved knew each other.

The man is set to appear in court Nov. 29.

With files from Laura Chapin