P.E.I. joins group to build equality in architecture
PEI

A group that promotes diversity in the architecture industry is setting up a chapter on P.E.I.

Gender ratio even coming out of school, but women are leaving the profession

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Shallyn Murray, right, wants to see more women continuing to work in architecture after finishing their degrees. (Nine Yards Studio)

The P.E.I. chapter of Building Equality in Architecture Atlantic will offer opportunities for networking and mentorship for women in architecture.

Shallyn Murray, a partner with Nine Yards Studio in Charlottetown, said a lot of women start out in the industry but many eventually change paths.

"Even though it's about 50/50 coming out of school, there's less than 20 per cent of women that are actually working in the field," said Murray.

"There's even less than that that are hanging on to become leaders or partners in their firm."

Murray hopes the group will help keep more women in the industry. It is also open to related professions, such as interior designers, contractors and builders.

It will have its official launch Friday evening.

With files from Island Morning

