Murphy's Pharmacies, Andrews Senior Care homes remove mulch after devastating fires

Following two devastating mulch fires this month, Murphy's Pharmacies and Andrews Senior Care facilities across the province are removing the material or moving it away from buildings.

Greg MacDougall works for Provincial Property Management — the company that's doing the job — and said it's a safety measure.

"I feel it does somewhat mitigate our risk from the mulch fire, but nevertheless it can always happen … safety is number one," he said.

"The recent turn of events with the apartment building and most recently with the motel in Brackley, certainly any big impacts like that, we want to take any precautionary measures so it doesn't happen to us."

Reduce fire risk

On Tuesday, provincial fire marshal Dave Rossiter said mulch was the cause of Sunday's blaze at the North Winds Inn in Brackley Beach, P.E.I.

Mulch was also to blame for the fire on July 17 at a 29-unit apartment building in Charlottetown.

'Anytime we can take steps to reduce our risk of any fires, or anything like that we certainly will do it,' MacDougall says. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

MacDougall said the fire marshal issued a memo to community care facilities with recommendations to prevent these kinds of fires.

One of the recommendations was to move the mulch 18 inches from any combustible material.

Mulch still present in some areas

MacDougall says some areas on the properties will still have mulch, but will be located 10 feet from any building. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

MacDougall said this work began on Monday, with mulch being replaced with landscaping rock.

He said some areas on the properties such as the gardens will still have mulch, but it will be three metres from any building.

"Anytime we can take steps to reduce our risk of any fires, or anything like that we certainly will do it," he said.

MacDougall said he expects to complete the removal by the end of this week.

