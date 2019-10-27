P.E.I. municipalities get crash course in cybersecurity

In a world where so much is done online, the Federation of P.E.I. Municipalities is aiming to educate small municipalities about ways to make sure they're protected from cyberattacks.

At the federation's semi-annual meeting Saturday in Souris, people discussed planning, programs and growing the organization — and also learned about cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity expert Frank Fazio spoke about what members can do to better protect themselves online.

"Every day somebody is getting hacked or somebody is getting convinced to send them money now," he said.

Fazio said municipalities could be ideal targets for hackers.

"Cybersecurity might not be at the top of their budget," he said. "They're worried about the roads. They're worried about the sewers. And that makes them easy targets — low-hanging fruit, basically."

Educating people on an individual level

Fazio said his goal is to educate individuals on how to be safer online, which in turn will make the municipalities safer, he said.

He said hackers are targeting individuals more than organizations, so employees need to be knowledgeable.

Attendees get a lesson in cybersecurity. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"It's easier for me to attack a human than it is to try to attack a system," he said. "If I can trick you into going to a fake website, putting your username or password in, now I've got your username or password and I can use it.

"I don't need to break anything. It's all about manipulation, social engineering."

When people are educated on a more personal level, Fazio said it makes workplaces more secure, as employees bring the techniques to work with them.

'It can happen to anyone'

The president of the Federation of P.E.I. municipalities said the organization decided to include the course in an effort to educate smaller municipalities.

"As long as we've made them a little more aware of the cybersecurity and how you can't be careful enough," said Bruce MacDougall.

"It can happen to anyone, anywhere, anytime," he said.

Sharon Slauenwhite is the deputy mayor of New Haven-Riverdale. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Sharon Slauenwhite, deputy mayor of New Haven-Riverdale, said cybersecurity has been low on the list of priorities for her municipality.

She said she took one major point from the talk.

"Change your password," she said.

Going forward, Slauenwhite said her municipality will put a bit more focus on cybersecurity.

"I think we'll be a little more cognizant," she said.

More P.E.I. news