It's municipal election day on P.E.I.: Here's what you need to know

Municipal elections are being held in communities across P.E.I. Monday.

The polls in four municipalities — Charlottetown, Summerside, Stratford and Cornwall — are being operated by Elections P.E.I.

Polls open in these municipalities at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

If you are a registered voter, you should have received a Voter Information Card. This card will have information on where to vote. Take your card and a photo ID to the poll to make the process of voting quicker.

If you don't have your card, you can find your poll number using the province's address information database.

Information on polling locations is on the Elections P.E.I. web site for the communities it is administering.

If you live outside of the four communities where Elections P.E.I. is running the polls, check your community web site for voting information.

If you aren't registered, you can still vote. Bring two pieces of ID to the poll to get registered.

In some communities many elected positions are already acclaimed. For information on positions still to be elected in your community click here.

CBC will have live coverage of the election, including up-to-the minute including online and on CBC Radio One.

