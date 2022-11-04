Here are municipal races on P.E.I. where no incumbents are running
Being elected or re-elected is never a guarantee for anyone, but voters can be sure of one thing on election night: there will be some new people elected on P.E.I.
Incumbent councillors in some wards have decided not to reoffer — the same goes for the mayor's race in Three Rivers — leaving the door open for a new person to be elected and try their hand at municipal politics.
Below are a list of the races across P.E.I.'s five biggest municipalities where there are no incumbents running.
The races are listed by jurisdiction, and the candidates are listed as bullet points in alphabetical order by first name.
Charlottetown
Ward 3 — Brighton (incumbent Mike Duffy did not reoffer)
- Barb MacLeod
- Norman Beck
Ward 7 — Beach Grove (incumbent Greg Rivard did not reoffer)
- John McAleer
- Linda Clark
- Paul Gaudet
Ward 8 — Highfield (incumbent Jason Coady did not reoffer)
- Charlene Wight
- Corey Driscoll
- Trevor MacKinnon
Summerside
Ward 5 — Hillcrest-Platte River (incumbent Greg Campbell did not reoffer)
- Barb Gallant
- Jim Steele
- Patrick McMahon
Ward 7 — Green Shore-Three Oaks (incumbent Brian McFeely did not reoffer)
- Nicholas Cameron
- Rick Morrison
Stratford
Ward 2 — Stewart Cove (incumbents Darren MacDougall and Jill Burridge did not reoffer)
- Jeff MacDonald
- Jill Chandler
- Ryan Bradley
Cornwall
Cornwall has an open-ward system, however there are six council seats and seven people running for council. So there is potential that one or two new councillors are elected here.
Three Rivers
Three Rivers mayor's race
- Debbie Johnston
- Ray Brow