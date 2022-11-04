Here are municipal races on P.E.I. where no incumbents are running

Being elected or re-elected is never a guarantee for anyone, but voters can be sure of one thing on election night: there will be some new people elected on P.E.I.

Incumbent councillors in some wards have decided not to reoffer — the same goes for the mayor's race in Three Rivers — leaving the door open for a new person to be elected and try their hand at municipal politics.

Below are a list of the races across P.E.I.'s five biggest municipalities where there are no incumbents running.

The races are listed by jurisdiction, and the candidates are listed as bullet points in alphabetical order by first name.

Charlottetown

Ward 3 — Brighton (incumbent Mike Duffy did not reoffer)

Barb MacLeod

Norman Beck

Ward 7 — Beach Grove (incumbent Greg Rivard did not reoffer)

John McAleer

Linda Clark

Paul Gaudet

Ward 8 — Highfield (incumbent Jason Coady did not reoffer)

Charlene Wight

Corey Driscoll

Trevor MacKinnon

Summerside

Ward 5 — Hillcrest-Platte River (incumbent Greg Campbell did not reoffer)

Barb Gallant

Jim Steele

Patrick McMahon

Ward 7 — Green Shore-Three Oaks (incumbent Brian McFeely did not reoffer)

Nicholas Cameron

Rick Morrison

Stratford

Ward 2 — Stewart Cove (incumbents Darren MacDougall and Jill Burridge did not reoffer)

Jeff MacDonald

Jill Chandler

Ryan Bradley

Cornwall

Cornwall has an open-ward system, however there are six council seats and seven people running for council. So there is potential that one or two new councillors are elected here.

Three Rivers

Three Rivers mayor's race