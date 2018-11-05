'Democracy at work' in P.E.I.'s municipal election day so far

Polls closed in P.E.I.'s municipal elections at 7 p.m. Monday — the first elections under P.E.I.'s new Municipal Government Act, which requires even small municipalities to hold elections.

There's been keen interest in the vote across the Island, with more than 20 per cent of eligible voters casting their ballots in advance polls. Voter turnout for civic elections is normally 50 to 55 per cent on P.E.I.

Some communities' councils and mayors have already been acclaimed, but there are elections in 21 communities.

Those smaller rural communities are now required to hold elections, where in previous years they'd just have a public meeting, nominations from the floor and a show of hands.

Good turnout

Most rural municipalities didn't have enough people step up to run for council or mayor to create a contest — those councils were simply acclaimed.

But Miltonvale Park was one that needed to hold an election.

'It's been a lot more work, mostly because it's all new,' said Shari MacDonald, CAO of Miltonvale Park (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"It's been a lot more work, mostly because it's all new," said Shari MacDonald, the CAO for Miltonvale Park, who offered kudos to P.E.I.'s municipal affairs division for helping to educate and organize local officials. "Lots of handouts, workshops, training, so it's been good that way."

Running their own election has also been more expensive, MacDonald said, with placing advertisements in local papers and staffing polls all day Monday.

Dozens of P.E.I. municipalities did not have sufficient interest to hold elections. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"But it's good to see people have the opportunity to become involved," she said.

She said even before noon today, 75 people of 850 eligible had already voted — that's more than attended community meeting votes in the past. She said she would consider 25 per cent turnout to be excellent.

Ten people have also put their names forward to run for office in Miltonvale Park, she said — compared to four at the community's last meeting vote.

"I think some of them may have concerns with how council has addressed some planning issues," she said, so they wanted to get involved to make change.

'We're thrilled'

In the rural municipality of Victoria, the experience of holding their own elections for the first time has been "mostly positive," says CAO Hilary Price.

A voter in Victoria, P.E.I., gets instructions to cast his ballot. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"We were a bit nervous going in thinking because of our small population base we might not get the number of people putting their names forward," said Price. However, the village has eight candidates running for council — the mayor was acclaimed.

"We're thrilled, it's democracy at work." Price said, noting there was a steep learning curve and a lot of extra hours to run their own elections.

About 50 per cent of the approximately 100 eligible voters had already voted in Victoria Monday afternoon.

CBC News will have live coverage of the results on radio at 8 and 9 p.m. Monday and online at cbc.ca/pei.

With files from Steve Bruce and Sarah MacMillan