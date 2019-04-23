Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

Voting in advance polls down from 2018 municipal election on P.E.I.

Turnout at advance polls for Monday’s municipal election is down from the last municipal election in 2018.

Summerside has highest turnout at 22.44%

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
Regular voting day for P.E.I.'s municipal election is Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Al MacCormick/CBC)

Turnout at advance polls for Monday's municipal election is down from the last municipal election in 2018.

The third and final advance poll closed Friday at 7 p.m.

Here is the voter turnout for the advance polls in five municipalities, according to Elections P.E.I.:

  • Charlottetown: 21.51 per cent (26.17 per cent in 2018).
  • Cornwall: 14.41 per cent (23.42 per cent in 2018).
  • Stratford: 20.46 per cent (21.8 per cent in 2018).
  • Summerside: 22.44 per cent (24.9 per cent in 2018).
  • Three Rivers: 15.21 per cent (N/A in 2018).

Ordinary voting day is Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters should check their voter information card for more information on names and addresses of polling locations, or by visiting the Elections P.E.I. website.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now