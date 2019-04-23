Voting in advance polls down from 2018 municipal election on P.E.I.

Turnout at advance polls for Monday's municipal election is down from the last municipal election in 2018.

The third and final advance poll closed Friday at 7 p.m.

Here is the voter turnout for the advance polls in five municipalities, according to Elections P.E.I.:

Charlottetown: 21.51 per cent (26.17 per cent in 2018).

Cornwall: 14.41 per cent (23.42 per cent in 2018).

Stratford: 20.46 per cent (21.8 per cent in 2018).

Summerside: 22.44 per cent (24.9 per cent in 2018).

Three Rivers: 15.21 per cent (N/A in 2018).

Ordinary voting day is Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters should check their voter information card for more information on names and addresses of polling locations, or by visiting the Elections P.E.I. website.