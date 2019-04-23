Voting in advance polls down from 2018 municipal election on P.E.I.
Turnout at advance polls for Monday’s municipal election is down from the last municipal election in 2018.
Summerside has highest turnout at 22.44%
Turnout at advance polls for Monday's municipal election is down from the last municipal election in 2018.
The third and final advance poll closed Friday at 7 p.m.
Here is the voter turnout for the advance polls in five municipalities, according to Elections P.E.I.:
- Charlottetown: 21.51 per cent (26.17 per cent in 2018).
- Cornwall: 14.41 per cent (23.42 per cent in 2018).
- Stratford: 20.46 per cent (21.8 per cent in 2018).
- Summerside: 22.44 per cent (24.9 per cent in 2018).
- Three Rivers: 15.21 per cent (N/A in 2018).
Ordinary voting day is Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters should check their voter information card for more information on names and addresses of polling locations, or by visiting the Elections P.E.I. website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?