There's a mix of keeping the status quo while shaking things up across the province as voters returned some incumbents politicians back to power and introduced new faces to the realm of municipal politics.

One of the biggest stories of the night was Summerside's Dan Kutcher unseating incumbent mayor Basil Stewart — who'd been in the mayor's chair from 1985 to 2014 and again from 2018 until now — and sweeping the city's eight wards in his favour.

Kutcher will walk into largely the same council as before, as five of the eight wards were acclaimed. However, two new faces will represent wards in the city: Barb Gallant (Ward 5) and Rick Morrison (Ward 7).

With the election of four women and four men on Summerside council, the city has gender parity at city hall.

Four new councillors in Charlottetown

Philip Brown is back as the mayor of Charlottetown. He took an early lead against runner-up Cecil Villard and didn't look back — claiming 5,262 votes and all 10 of the city's wards.

Like Kutcher, Brown will see some familiar faces on council as six incumbents return. But four new councillors-to-be will make their way to city hall: Justin Muttart (Ward 2), who defeated incumbent Terry MacLeod; Norman Beck (Ward 3); John McAleer (Ward 7); and Trevor MacKinnon (Ward 8).

Stratford's majority of councillors brand new

Steve Ogden returns as the mayor of Stratford and will see four new councillors heading to town hall.

The newcomers to council are in Ward 1 and 2, with Gordie Cox and Ron Dowling in Ward 1 and Jill Chandler and Jeff MacDonald in Ward 2.

Jody Jackson, who was a councillor from 2017 to 2018, is back on council in Ward 3 alongside incumbent Steve Gallant.

Cornwall largely keeps same faces at town hall

Minerva McCourt was acclaimed as mayor in Cornwall, and her council will look similar to before with one addition: Steve Gallant.

As was the case before, Cornwall will have equal amounts of women and men on town council.

Three Rivers: Half new, half incumbents

Three Rivers will see some major changes, as the town moves from a 10-ward system to a four-ward system. Former councillor and now mayor-elect Debbie Johnston will helm the town for the next four years.

Her council will see the return of incumbent councillors Alan Munro, John MacFarlane, Cody Jenkins and Cindy MacLean. It'll also introduce new people to the town's council: Anne Van Donkersgoed in Ward 1; Wayne Spin in Ward 2; as well as Martina MacDonald and John Van Dyke in Ward 3.