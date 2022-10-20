Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI·P.E.I. Votes 2022

Who is running for mayor and council in 5 P.E.I. municipalities

The 2022 P.E.I. municipal elections are here and shortly Islanders will be voting for the next council and mayor in their area.

We asked candidates across 5 municipalities what their priorities are. Here are their answers

Cody MacKay · CBC News ·
(CBC)

The 2022 P.E.I. municipal elections are here and shortly Islanders will be voting for the next council and mayor in their area.

Five of those elections are administered by Elections P.E.I., including Charlottetown, Cornwall, Stratford, Summerside and Three Rivers.

Ahead of election day on Nov. 7, we asked candidates for mayor and council in these five municipalities a list of questions.

Here are their responses below sorted by municipality.

Charlottetown

Summerside

Stratford

Cornwall

Three Rivers

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cody MacKay

Multi-platform Journalist

Cody MacKay is a writer, editor and social media producer for CBC News on Prince Edward Island. From Summerside, he's a UPEI history and Carleton masters of journalism grad who joined CBC P.E.I. in 2017. You can reach him at cody.mackay@cbc.ca or on social media as @CodyBMac

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now