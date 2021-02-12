What happens when no one runs for municipal councils on P.E.I.

Residents of two municipalities on Prince Edward Island, Mount Stewart and York, went down to the wire Friday to each find a mayor and councillors.

The province had extended the deadline for nominations to fill the vacancies by a week, until 2 p.m. Friday.

"Many of our municipalities have a very small population," Christine MacKinnon, P.E.I.'s director of municipal affairs with the Department of Fisheries and Communities, told Island Morning's Laura Chapin.

"And when you take out the people that are under 18 years of age and people that may have family and business commitments that prevent them from serving, sometimes it's very difficult to find people remaining that are eligible to participate."

In Mount Stewart, people put their names forward for mayor and councillor at the last minute, and have now been acclaimed. Kristine Crann is the new mayor, and Beverly Campbell and Spencer Long will be councillors.

In York, one person put their name forward as councillor and has been acclaimed, but no one volunteered for mayor.

So what happens next?

Women and newcomers encouraged

MacKinnon said there are several options. The province will get in touch with the municipality to work things out, providing advice and help. The minister may appoint someone, as happened with the mayor's position in Wellington in the last round of municipal elections.

"It may be a case where the municipality has tried repeatedly and has been unsuccessful and they may make a formal request to the minister to have someone appointed," MacKinnon said.

"Or it may be that they feel they're able to operate with one member of their council as a vacancy.... But our preference is to have fully elected councillors and mayors that are available to do the work of local government."

If municipalities request a ministerial appointment, the minister will speak to the other councillors to get suggestions for residents who might be interested in serving.

MacKinnon said one advantage of municipal amalgamation, which the province is encouraging, is having a larger population to draw from.

She said Islanders interested in getting involved should reach out to their local municipality to find out more about the opportunities in their community. She especially urges women and newcomers to put their names forward so their voices can be represented in their community.

More from CBC P.E.I.