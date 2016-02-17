P.E.I. municipalities happy with federal budget

The federal budget contained more money for Canadian municipalities to create roads, bridges, sidewalks and roundabouts.

There was a $2.2 billion surprise for municipalities facing a long list of infrastructure needs.

Bruce MacDougall, president of the Federation of P.E.I. Municipalities, and a Summerside councillor, said it is a great day for municipalities.

"This top up is going to be great news for municipalities," said MacDougall.

The government is taking that money from its gas tax revenue and sending it directly to local governments, to be used for projects such as roadworks, public transit, as well as environmental and cultural infrastructure.

"There is always projects on the shelf that we would like to do, but we can't do because we are short on money," said MacDougall.

The federal government already gives $2.2 billion to municipalities from its gas tax revenues Tuesday's budget doubles that amount.

He isn't sure what the breakdown is per municipality, but he said he is hoping money will start flowing right away.

