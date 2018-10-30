Early municipal voting turnout reaches mid-teens

Elections P.E.I. has released the voter turnout for the first two days of advance polling for the 2018 municipal elections.

Elections P.E.I. is running the election in the Island's four largest municipalities. After the first two days of advance polls the turnout was

Charlottetown: 16%.

Summerside: 15%.

Stratford: 13%.

Cornwall: 15%.

There are still several advance polling days before election day on Nov. 5. Details are available on the Elections P.E.I. web site.

