Early municipal voting turnout reaches mid-teens

Elections P.E.I. has released the voter turnout for the first two days of advance polling for the 2018 municipal elections.

Election day is Nov. 5

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
(Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

Elections P.E.I. is running the election in the Island's four largest municipalities. After the first two days of advance polls the turnout was

  • Charlottetown: 16%.
  • Summerside: 15%.
  • Stratford: 13%.
  • Cornwall: 15%.

There are still several advance polling days before election day on Nov. 5. Details are available on the Elections P.E.I. web site.

With files from Laura Chapin

