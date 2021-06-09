Sexual assault charge that led to Charlottetown jury trial stayed

The Prince Edward Island Crown Attorneys Office will not seek a new trial in the case of a man charged with sexual assault over an incident in January 2014.

A stay of proceedings in the case was entered in arraignment court in Charlottetown on Tuesday.

Last month, a jury hearing Edward Thomas Mundle's case could not come to a unanimous verdict, so Justice Tracey Clements declared a mistrial.

Mundle and complainant Stephanie Douglas had been in a casual dating relationship that involved sexual domination activities. She testified that he ignored her use of an agreed-upon safe word on New Year's Day 2014 and sexually assaulted her, which caused her "excruciating" pain.

Douglas ended up in hospital with a life-threatening infection a short time later, and blames her illness on Mundle's actions on the day in question.

Mundle says she consented to everything they did together.

Douglas did not want a publication ban on her name, as is the usual practice when it comes to complainants in most Canadian sexual assault cases.

