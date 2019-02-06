P.E.I. man sentenced to 18 months in jail for numerous theft charges

A P.E.I. man charged with stealing from a slew of Charlottetown businesses — including an ATM, generators and power tools — was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

Jeremy Russell Wagner, 38, used a dolly he found at the Bell Aliant Centre to wheel out an ATM machine on Nov 13.

The Crown said Wagner refused to tell police where the ATM was when he was arrested and it hasn't been recovered.

Wagner also pleaded guilty to stealing several high-value items, including welding equipment, generators and a pressure washer between Oct. 24 and Nov. 17, while he was on probation for previous theft charges.

He was arrested on Nov. 20 and was sentenced Wednesday in provincial court on nine theft-related charges.

Caught on tape

The court heard Wagner stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment and merchandise from several Charlottetown businesses, including Canadian Tire, Home Depot, Princess Auto and Atlantic Superstore.

In one instance, Wagner stole a generator from a business and returned three hours later to take another one.

According to the Crown, the thefts occurred in broad daylight and were captured on video surveillance.

Cut off ankle monitor

According to the Crown, at the time of the thefts Wagner was under house arrest and required to wear an ankle monitor.

The Crown told the court that on Oct. 26, Wagner cut off his ankle monitoring bracelet, which police later found in his backyard and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He committed eight of the nine thefts after he cut off the ankle bracelet.

Addressing the court, Wagner apologized and said he didn't have an excuse for what he did.

"It's my own fault and I know that I'm doing wrong, I'm trying to correct what I'm doing wrong," Wagner said.

"I apologize to my family for embarrassing them and I apologize the court for being here again."

History of substance abuse

Wagner pleaded guilty to the charges.

The presentence report shows Wagner had a difficult childhood and experienced prolonged physical and sexual abuse.

It also outlined Wagner's long history of alcohol and drug abuse, beginning when he was 11 years old. He was living on his own at age 14.

The Crown asked the judge to consider Wagner's criminal record and his unwillingness to take part in addiction treatment over the years. The Crown recommended a sentence of three and half years in a federal penitentiary.

The defence however, pointed to Wagner's recent efforts to better his life since going into custody, including working toward getting his GED and participating in addictions treatment and counselling.

"These were high-end thefts to support his drug problem," said defence lawyer Thane MacEachern — a problem he said Wagner is working to overcome.

P.E.I. Provincial Court Judge John Douglas says in handing down his sentence he was considering Wagner's troubled childhood and struggles with addiction. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

In handing down his sentence, Judge John Douglas said he was considering Wagner's troubled childhood.

"I think in your case…the costs of child neglect and child abuse, the costs are considerable and continue on," Douglas said.

The judge ordered Wagner to pay more than $10,000 in restitution for the items he stole. He still owes more than $35,000 in restitution for past offences.

After Wagner gets out of jail he will be on probation for two years.

