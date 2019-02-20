Mount Stewart Consolidated students celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day

Each year students at Mount Stewart Consolidated have an annual event dedicated to Indigenous culture.

Students at the school celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day early on Thursday, with drumming and dancing, and members of the Indigenous community spoke to students about Mi'kmaw culture.

"Every year the school puts on this event to try and bring awareness to the culture within the walls here of this building and for the community to come together and support," said Barry O'Brien, supervisor of the Pride Program for the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of Prince Edward Island.

Many students at the school are from nearby Abegweit First Nation.

"I think it's important that students learn about all different types of culture. And having an Indigenous community so close by here," said Jayoda Tennekone, a youth worker with the Pride Program.

"It's important that we bring members from this community in … to teach all the students about the different practices in Indigenous culture."

Mary Kendrick, principal of the school, said it's important for students to learn about Indigenous culture.

"It is really important that no matter the uniqueness of anyone, that we are accepting," she said.

O'Brien said he would like to see events like this held at all Island schools.

National Indigenous Peoples Day is being celebrated for the 25th year on Monday, June 21.

More from CBC P.E.I.