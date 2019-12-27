Mount Stewart mayor 'disappointed' Trailside Café is moving
The mayor of Mount Stewart, P.E.I., says he is "disappointed" an entertainment venue will be moving from the area to Charlottetown.
Trailside Café has been host to shows featuring local and international talent for the past nine years under the ownership of Pat and Meghann Deighan.
"Pat and his wife have been great members of our community for our summers, and have drawn a lot of people into our community," said Mayor Trevor MacDonald.
The couple announced plans to move Trailside to the ground floor of the new Arts Hotel on Kent Street in Charlottetown in December. The move will come with a new name — the Trailside Music Hall is expected to be open on May 1.
MacDonald said the venue drew people "from all over," to Mount Stewart.
"You especially notice when your friends and family are attending events and, you know, posting them on social media. So, it is very noticeable the people that attended," he said.
MacDonald said he hopes whatever goes into the venue will be able to draw people to the community like Trailside did.
"I think whoever buys it will still be taking advantage of, kind of, the Airbnb aspect of the upstairs there," he said.
"Certainly, I think, regardless of the name change or what have you, I think there could still be opportunity there for some kind of entertainment."
Trailside Café had a capacity of about 70 people. MacDonald said in the summer the venue drew roughly 500 people to the rural municipality every week.
"A lot of people that went there were very impressed with the music, you know, the sound of the old building."
The building has not been sold yet, but MacDonald said he assumes someone might be interested "from a small business standpoint."
"It has only been on the market now for a couple weeks, so wait and see what happens," he said.
"Then certainly reach out to the new owners and, you know, discuss future plans and what we can do to support."
With files from Angela Walker
