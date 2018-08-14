'Was it a fall? Was it a crime?' RCMP investigating death of Mt. Herbert man

RCMP are investigating after a Mount Herbert, P.E.I., man, who was found injured in his residence on Aug. 3 died in hospital in Moncton on Saturday.

The 29 year-old man died after spending a week in hospital with a serious head injury, said RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler.

The Coroner's Office in New Brunswick is determining the cause of death, she said, and Queen's District RCMP and the Major Crime Unit are investigating what happened at the residence.

Treated as suspicious

Butler said all deaths are treated as suspicious until it can be ruled out.

"That really is the basis of our investigation — what happened, and what we can see from the evidence that was there. Was it a fall, was it a crime?"

RCMP and Island EMS responded on Aug. 3 after somebody went to the house and called police, Butler said.

She couldn't say how long the investigation would take, and asked anyone with information to contact the RCMP.

More P.E.I. news