Bacterial infection outbreak means visitor limits for QEH's Unit 3

Visitation has been restricted at Unit 3 of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown due to an outbreak of infections caused by MRSA, a bacteria resistant to certain types of antibiotics.

In a news release, Health PEI said that until further notice, patients being treated at the medical nursing unit will be allowed only one visitor at a time. "Exceptions will be made for compassionate and end-of-life scenarios," the statement added.

MRSA stands for Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

Health PEI's infection prevention and control team is working with staff and physicians to limit the spread. Infection control measures include enhanced cleaning, use of personal protective equipment, and monitoring of hand hygiene compliance.

((Canadian Press/Handout))

Health PEI is asking people wishing to visit a patient on Unit 3 to consider using virtual options such as video conferencing until the outbreak has ended.

This is not the first outbreak involving MRSA at the hospital. A number of newborn babies tested positive in 2008 and 2009, and other outbreaks were reported in 2014 and 2017.

Hospitals across Canada and around the world have struggled to eradicate persistent MRSA contamination since at least 1995.

