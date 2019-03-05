P.E.I. MPs react to resignations of Jane Philpott and Jody Wilson-Raybould

Charlottetown MP Sean Casey is shocked and disappointed to see Jane Philpott resign from the federal cabinet and her position as Treasury Board president.

"She was highly regarded both within caucus and across the aisle. She did fantastic work in all the portfolios she managed. She's going to be a big loss," Casey said.

Philpott resigned Monday saying she had lost confidence in the Trudeau government because of the way it has dealt with the SNC-Lavalin affair and the resignation of Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Casey supports the prime minister on the issue, he said.

"I understand how Jody Wilson-Raybould was meant to feel. I have tremendous respect for her. But I don't doubt for one second, that the intentions of the prime minister, the intentions of those who thought it was in the best interest of the country to come to a different result, were pure."

'Political inexperience'

Malpeque MP Wayne Easter was also shocked by the resignation of Philpott, he said.

"But I actually think a lot of it relates to political inexperience, and understanding that in the cabinet and in the caucus, you're going to win 80 per cent of the things you're involved in, and there's going to be 20 where there's rough sailing," he said.

"You expect there to be a pressure on a cabinet minister on issues. And you try to come out operating as a team. And you understand that in the political world we live in."

I think when people look back, this will be one issue in time. It's been a bump in the road. I do think it's hurt the party, but that happens. — Malpeque MP Wayne Easter

Easter doesn't think undue pressure was applied to Wilson-Raybould in the SNC-Lavalin affair.

"I don't see it that way. I would expect those discussions to have been held," Easter said.

"If the cabinet or the PMO didn't have those kind of discussions in terms of an impact of a major company not being able to bid on major contracts, I would be very critical of cabinet and the PMO."

Undue pressure

Casey doesn't think the Prime Minister's Office meant to apply undue pressure to Wilson-Raybould, but understands how Wilson-Raybould could feel that way.

"I won't make a judgement in isolation after only hearing one side of the story. Anyone trained in the law or has a sense for conflict resolution, that would be completely irresponsible."

Former Treasury Board president Jane Philpott, left, resigned from the federal cabinet Monday, following Jody Wilson-Raybould's resignation Feb. 12. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

There is still an ethics investigation to be done, Casey said.

"So to come to a conclusion after only hearing one side or after only giving weight to one side, I won't do it, and I don't think Canadians should."

Remain in caucus?

Casey thinks Wilson-Raybould and Philpott should stay in caucus, he said.

"Both of them have so much to contribute, both were elected as Liberals. Both have indicated they continue to ascribe to the values of the party."

Easter doesn't have an opinion on whether the former cabinet ministers should remain in the Liberal caucus.

"It's not my decision to make. It's up to the prime minister and them," he said.

Casey doesn't believe people have lost faith in the Liberal Party because of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

"Time heals all wounds. I believe that is in fact what will happen here, but this is the toughest one we've faced to date."

Easter noted resignations are not new. Cabinet ministers have resigned before and more will resign in the future in this government and others, he said.

"I think when people look back, this will be one issue in time. It's been a bump in the road. I do think it's hurt the party, but that happens."

