P.E.I. MP 'looking forward' to being part of minority government in Ottawa

Canada's federal politicians will return to Parliament Hill in just over a week, and four MPs from P.E.I. will be among them.

All four Liberal incumbents on the Island kept their seats in the recent federal election and will return to Ottawa Dec. 5.

Charlottetown MP Sean Casey said he is looking forward to being part of a minority government.

"It'll be a new challenge," he said.

Casey said the biggest change is that government no longer has control of the parliamentary committees, where a lot of work gets done.

Lessons from P.E.I. government

He said he is taking some lessons back to Ottawa from P.E.I.'s minority government.

Casey said he spoke to P.E.I. Premier Dennis King about how efficient the current session of the legislature has been.

Casey said every bill coming before the House of Assembly has been discussed, vetted and analyzed by members of the different parties in advance. He said that may not be a bad idea for Ottawa.

"There is at least a convention in Parliament that absolutely nobody is able to see the draft legislation until everybody sees it," Casey said.

He said that rule is "jealousy maintained" because of the worry the media or someone else will see the legislation in advance.

"I can only hope that the efficiency and collaboration across party lines here on P.E.I. is something that will of necessity exist in Parliament," he said.

This upcoming session of Parliament will be a short one, with a break coming up Dec. 13.

"We go back on the fifth to elect a speaker and hear the throne speech. Then there will be a debate on the throne speech," Casey said.

No surprises?

Casey said he isn't expecting a vigorous debate on the throne speech or any surprises.

"It's highly unlikely that the government is going to be brought down on the throne speech. I don't think anyone expects that," he said.

One priority he is heading to Ottawa with is looking at changing P.E.I. back to one EI zone. He said he had previously committed getting that done and "wants to get it fixed."

After the Dec. 13 break, Parliament will resume Jan. 27.

