How Island moving companies are managing during COVID-19

Some Island moving companies say it's been a challenge to do their job during the pandemic.

Donald Perry, the office manager at Foley's Transfer Inc. in Charlottetown said employees are following health and safety guidelines, but said when it comes to wearing masks — that's proving difficult.

"In the moving industry, it's also very tough because you're sweating and to try and wear a mask … I mean it's not really going to really do anything to help you," he said.

Perry said employees are wearing gloves, maintaining cleaning standards and are encouraged not to come to work if they are sick.

He said since the pandemic began, the company has asked clients to wipe down doorknobs in their homes and keep doors open for employees in order for them to touch as few things as possible.

Long distance moves down 60%

Perry said he's answered a few calls from people complaining about why the business is open.

"We are an essential service, and you know, we're not doing anything that we shouldn't be," he said.

The province has declared moving firms an essential service.

Perry says he hasn't had to cancel any moves yet due to safety reasons, but says he'd like to see people be a bit more tolerant to those in the industry. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Perry said since February, business has slowed significantly.

He said the company does both local and long distance moves and in the last few months, the latter has decreased by 60 per cent.

"Once March hit into April then you could really notice it — it almost stopped. It was that bad."

Dale Craig, the owner of Gallant Moving & Storage, said typically this time of year is busy, but on May 1, his company only has one moving job booked.

"Phones aren't ringing," he said.

Prior to the pandemic, Craig had 6 employees but because of the drop in business, he had to let three of them go.

Everybody needs to have a little bit more patience right now. - Donald Perry, Foley's Transfer Inc.

Perry said he's heard from some employees that they are uncomfortable having to go into people's homes at this time, but said if someone does feel that way, the company will postpone the move.

"You don't want anybody going in that doesn't feel comfortable being there," he said.

Perry said he hasn't had to cancel any moves due to safety reasons yet, but said he'd like to see people be a bit more tolerant to those in the industry.

"Everybody needs to have a little bit more patience right now," he said.

