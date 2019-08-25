Movie theatres to reopen Friday in Charlottetown

After months of watching movies on their own TVs, Islanders will be able head out to theatres on Friday.

City Cinema and Cineplex in Charlottetown will be reopening with physical distancing and other health measures in place, according to their websites.

The Cineplex website for Summerside says that theatre is still closed.

The indoor theatres have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When they reopen Friday, seating capacity will be limited, and all seats will be reserved-only. At Cineplex, guests are encouraged to select seats in advance through the Cineplex website or app.

Concessions will be limited as well, according to the website.

It says while masks are not mandatory, they are recommended and will be available free of charge for people who don't have their own.

Cineplex theatres across Canada have been closed since mid-March. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Both City Cinema and Cineplex will be showing Bohemian Rhapsody, the websites show.

Cineplex will also be showing Sonic the Hedgehog, Bloodshot, The Invisible Man, Jaws and Jurassic Park.

The Brackley Drive-in, which reopened in late May, is showing The Hangover and The Hangover Part II.

More from CBC P.E.I.