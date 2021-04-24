Man charged with impaired driving after Mount Stewart crash

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a three-vehicle crash in Mount Stewart, P.E.I., early Saturday.

P.E.I. RCMP say a 911 call came in just before 4 a.m. Police, fire and EMS responded to the accident that had taken place near the intersection of routes 2 and 22.

An 85-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another man was taken back to the RCMP detachment where he provided a breath sample that registered above the legal limit. He will appear in court at a later date.

