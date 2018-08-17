Tyler Donald Richards identified as Mount Herbert man who died in hospital last week

The Island man who died in hospital a week after being found in his home with a head injury has been identified as Tyler Donald Richards.

The 29-year-old Mount Herbert man was found injured in his home on Aug. 3 and died in hospital in Moncton on Aug. 11.

The Coroner's Office in New Brunswick is working to determine the cause of death, and Queen's District RCMP and the Major Crime Unit are investigating what happened at the residence.

No funeral service is being held for Richards by personal request.

More P.E.I. news