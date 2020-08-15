Continuing care residents get their own Gold Cup and Saucer parade

There were lots of smiles at the Mount Continuing Care Community in Charlottetown on Friday as residents were treated to their own Gold Cup and Saucer parade — complete with a band, emergency vehicles, antique cars and even goats.

The actual Gold Cup and Saucer parade was cancelled this year because of COVID-19, but staff at the nursing home said they wanted to keep the P.E.I. tradition going for the residents.

The residents gathered outside on the property, and all public health guidelines were followed, said Charmaine MacGregor, activities co-ordinator at the home.

Residents of The Mount Continuing Care Community enjoy their personal parade on Friday. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

"We all know the residents have been on the property and not being able to leave, so it was really important that we bring something to them," she said.

"They reminisce about the days when they used to take their own children to the parades. So it was really important for me to bring that little piece of Charlottetown and memories back to them."

Charlottetown Police Service's antique car, which participates every year in the Gold Cup and Saucer parade, does a drive-by at the Mount on Friday. (Kirk Pennell/CBC) There was even an appearance by some goats, which were popular with visiting children. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

More from CBC P.E.I.