Motorcycle speed, noise focus of Charlottetown police road checks this summer

Charlottetown police are cracking down on motorcycle noise and speed in the downtown core.

They say there's been an influx of complaints from residents this summer, and in response, patrols have been increased.

"I think it's due to the fact that people are home more because of COVID-19," said Const. Tim Keizer, who works in traffic and events with the Charlottetown Police Services.

"And they're around to hear these sounds within their neighbourhoods or whatnot, maybe that's why we're getting an influx of complaints, so we'll respond accordingly."

Between lights and stop signs within the core, cracking your throttle, we would ask that you refrain from doing that. — Const. Tim Keizer

He said enforcing the Highway Traffic Act is always part of regular patrol duties, but two additional officers have been deployed to assist with increased road checks — with over a dozen tickets handed out in recent weeks.

"A lot of them are related to not having the proper class [of license]," said Keizer. "But in the defence of some of the riders, they haven't been able to get in to get their tests done because of COVID-19, it strained the resources of highway safety and they're just getting control of all the backlog there now."

He said fines for these offences can range from $150-$275 — and violations could also result in vehicles being towed and impounded. But the focus isn't just on ticketing — it's about reminding motorcycle drivers to be considerate about both speed and noise while driving, especially downtown.

He said often, the complaint is in relation to speeding or cracking the throttle, akin to revving a car's engine, between stop signs or traffic lights.

"I enjoy riding motorcycles too, and the reality is that we have to be conscious of our environment," said Keizer.

"Between lights and stop signs within the core, cracking your throttle, we would ask that you refrain from doing that. And most motorcycle riders are perfectly fine with that and don't do that. It's the other small population of motorcycle riders that we have to reach and drive that message home."

He said the road checks will continue throughout the summer.

