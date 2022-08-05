Man dies after motorcycle collides with car

A 48-year-old man from eastern P.E.I. is dead after his motorcycle struck a car, despite the efforts of the car's occupants to rescue him.

The accident happened shortly early Friday morning, just after midnight, in Iona, north of Wood Islands, at the intersection of routes 206 and 23, according to RCMP.

The collision is believed to have occurred when the motorcycle struck the car while travelling through the intersection.

The motorcycle driver died at the scene. The two occupants of the car were not injured, and administered first aid to the motorcycle driver until paramedics arrived.

"At this point, the RCMP investigation remains ongoing," said RCMP Sgt. Shaun Coady.

"We had a collision analyst attend the scene and the coroner's office has also been engaged to conduct an autopsy on the deceased. So, at this time, the investigation is still ongoing to determine exactly what transpired at the scene."

Traffic was diverted around the area for a short time, but the roads have since fully re-opened.