70-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in West St. Peters

A 70-year-old man from Queens County, P.E.I., is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a vehicle in West St. Peters on Saturday.

At about 3:45 p.m., Kings District RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Route 2 at MacAdam Road involving a motorcycle and a car. The motorcyclist was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, police said.

The driver and passenger of the car sustained non life-threatening injuries.

A section of the highway was closed for about five hours after the collision.

An investigation is underway, police said.

RCMP said they are grateful to those who helped out at the scene, including members of P.E.I. Conservation, Island EMS, volunteers firefighters from Morell, workers from the Department of Transportation and a traffic analyst from Queens District RCMP.

It was the second fatal motorcycle accident in a week on P.E.I. On Aug. 15, 33-year-old Ryan Mullally from Kingston, P.E.I., died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck on the Trans-Canada Highway in Charlottetown.

