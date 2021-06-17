Collision with transport truck sends motorcycle driver to hospital

A collision between a motorcycle and a transport truck has closed a portion of a road in Milton Station.

Around 1 p.m., a motorcycle travelling north on Route 248 collided with a transport truck, which was heading south, Queen District RCMP said.

The motorcycle sustained extensive damage and the driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck sustained no injuries, RCMP said.

Route 248 between Route 225 and Route 2 will remain closed until further notice, RCMP said.

Queens District RCMP, the RCMP's traffic unit, Island EMS and the North River fire department responded to the collision, police said.

RCMP collision analysts are on scene to try to determine the cause of the collision.

