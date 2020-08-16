P.E.I. man, 33, dies in motorcycle crash

A 33-year-old Kingston, P.E.I., man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with another vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway in Charlottetown Saturday night.

Charlottetown police responded to the scene, between Upton Road and Milky Way, at about 11:19 p.m., said Cpl. Robert Larter.

He said police performed CPR until paramedics arrived and determined the man had died.

The man's name is being withheld until all of his next of kin have been notified.

The road was closed for a couple of hours. Members of the accident reconstruction team were on scene.

Larter said no charges have been laid, and the investigation is ongoing.

