Island man fed up with excessive 'noise pollution' from cars, motorcycles

A man on Prince Edward Island is frustrated with some after-market modifications making cars and motorcycles louder.

John Holmes lives in the Murray Harbour area. He said he purchased a house on a rural road for the peace and quiet.

He said the excessive noise problem seems to be getting worse.

"In my opinion, especially in my area, seems to be an increase," Holmes said. "It doesn't seem to have plateaued or anything like that. Seems to be constantly going up. There is more and more traffic and there is more and more excessive noise in my area."

The province's Highway Traffic Act requires every vehicle to be equipped with a muffler in good condition — in order to prevent excessive or unusual noise.

It also specifies that muffler cut-outs, straight exhaust, gutted mufflers, and Hollywood mufflers are not allowed.

Motorists in violation of these rules face three demerit points and fines ranging from $200 to $1,000.

Owners are able to make modifications to mufflers but they still must pass inspections and not exceed noise limits. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Officials with the province said that motor vehicle inspection stations that pass vehicles with these modifications could lose their inspection licence.

Officials also said at least six inspection stations had licences suspended or received a warning because of exhaust issues in the past year.

At least nine drivers were charged under this section of the Highway Traffic Act and many more were issued warnings or ordered to have their vehicle re-inspected.

More training for officers

P.E.I. highway safety officials have been doing training sessions with police to encourage enforcement of these rules.

They also join police at road checks to provide assistance.

For Holmes, he hopes that more enforcement takes place to ensure that vehicles are not louder than the noise rules permit.

"I think it's disrespectful to the community," Holmes said. "It's a waste of my ears and of everybody else's ears. It's noise pollution."

