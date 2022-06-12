Motorcycle driver has serious injuries following collision with vehicle

The driver of a motorcycle was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Saturday afternoon with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle in the Mount Stewart area.

Queens District RCMP Staff Sgt. Shane Hubley said there was a vehicle turning left onto Route 2 coming from Mount Stewart and the motorcycle was travelling on Route 2.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m.

"The driver of the vehicle didn't see the motorcycle coming because there was another vehicle turning right off the highway," Hubley said. "So there wasn't a clear line of sight and he pulled out and the motorcycle wasn't able to avoid hitting him."

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 2 and Main Street.

The road was closed for at least two hours according to Island RCMP social media.

Hubley said the investigation is ongoing.