P.E.I. mom with rare sarcoma raises thousands for cancer research

Michelle Hughes started running when she was 34 years old — after she was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

In 2021, the Cornwall, P.E.I., mother of three was diagnosed with a rare sarcoma called EHE, short for epithelioid hemangioendothelioma. Little is known about the cancer, other than that it develops from the cells that make up the blood vessels, and some patients can live anywhere from months to decades after a diagnosis.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.

Hughes is currently on an experimental drug, but that's not the only thing that keeps her going.

"Exercise gave me life," she told CBC News. "I literally swear that I feel exercise has changed my life. It is the reason I am doing so well."

Hughes runs a blog in which she shares her cancer journey with almost 50,000 followers. Her slogan is "Just live" — and now, she's days away from hosting a fundraiser called the Just Live Fun Run.

The event is being held Sunday morning in Cornwall. It'll feature three runs (a one-kilometre, a five-kilometre and a 10-kilometre), but Hughes says registration is already full.

Hughes and two volunteers prepare supplies for the Just Live Fun Run in Cornwall on Sunday. (Laura Meader/CBC)

About 680 runners are participating.

"It completely blew us away as we were only expecting 200," she said.

Money raised from the event will go toward research. Hughes says the Sarcoma Cancer Foundation of Canada is matching donations that will go toward a research team investigating the type of cancer she has.

It was very difficult hearing that I had incurable cancer at 34 years old.... I'll never forget that feeling that I had inside. — Michelle Hughes

Hughes says she's definitely participating in the run herself.

"I'll be pulling one kid behind me, pushing either one or two kids in front, and my husband will be up on my side."

Sunday's fundraiser will mark the two-year anniversary of Hughes's cancer diagnosis.

Tens of thousands already raised

Hughes says she and her team of volunteers have already raised almost $30,000 from the event just through registrations and direct donations.

"It's very amazing. It makes me incredibly happy to see how much of a positive impact Michelle has had in such a short amount of time," said Rebecca Ford, event co-ordinator for the fun run and a long-time friend of Hughes.

Hughes shares stories of her cancer journey and family life with thousands of followers on her blog. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Ford said even though registration for runners has closed, she hopes community members will come for the barbecue afterward at Cornwall's town hall. She says there will be a zone for kids with popcorn, cotton candy and bouncy castles.

Donations will be collected at the event, and Hughes is hoping to raise about $40,000 altogether.

'She reminds people to look at the little things'

Hughes says she continues to raise cancer awareness for others who might have to struggle through the same experience.

"It was very difficult hearing that I had incurable cancer at 34 years old," she said.

"My son was three weeks old. My girls were two and a half and five. And for a mom to hear that when she's so young? It was awful. And I'll never forget that feeling that I had inside."

Through her blog and fundraising efforts, Hughes says she wants to raise awareness about sarcoma-type cancers in particular.

There are more than 50 kinds of soft tissue sarcomas, according to the Sarcoma Cancer Foundation Canada, and more than half start in the arms or legs. Terry Fox was diagnosed with a type called osteosarcoma and lost a leg to it before launching his Marathon of Hope to raise money for cancer research. (TerryFox.org)

"I don't want it to get lost in the world of cancers from those more common cancers that people are suffering from," she said.

"We deserve research too. I'm a mom. My kids deserve me. And I will make sure that every doctor knows about my cancer, every researcher knows about my cancer."

Hughes's friends and followers get so much out of Michelle's work and advocacy, Ford said.

"With Michelle, she's real and raw and she reminds people to look at the little things," said Ford.