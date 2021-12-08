Inquest into deaths of Charlottetown mother, daughter now postponed until 2022

A coroner's inquest looking into the deaths of a nine-year-old found dead with her mother in Charlottetown has been postponed until 2022 due to COVID-19, according to a written news release.

Danielle White and her daughter Olivia Rodd died in July 2020 at a home in the Sherwood neighbourhood. Olivia's death has been ruled a homicide, and White's a suicide.

The inquest began on Monday with closing statements expected Tuesday.

However, court operations in Charlottetown were adjourned Tuesday morning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

'Abundance of caution'

Given the evolving COVID-19 situation at the Sir Louis Henry Davies Law Courts, presiding coroner Dr. Craig Malone said the inquest would resume in the new year.

"Out of respect for the families involved and an abundance of caution, the six-member jury and all parties participating in the proceedings have been notified that the inquest will resume in early 2022," the release said.

Other court matters on Wednesday may either be adjourned or proceed virtually.

People scheduled to appear at P.E.I. Provincial Court in Charlottetown can contact Cindy Stewart at 902-368-6040. For Supreme Court, they can reach out to Sandra Ripley at 902-368-6023.