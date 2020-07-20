Skip to Main Content
Update expected on deaths of mother, daughter in Charlottetown
Charlottetown police say they will provide an update Monday on the deaths of a 47-year-old woman and her nine-year-old daughter in Sherwood.

Bodies were found in Sherwood home overnight Friday

Charlottetown's major crime unit is investigating the deaths of a mother and her nine-year-old daughter. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The bodies were found in a home overnight Friday.

On Saturday, police said it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. 

Autopsies were scheduled to take place Sunday in Halifax. 

The Charlottetown Police Services major crime unit is investigating.

