Update expected on deaths of mother, daughter in Charlottetown
Bodies were found in Sherwood home overnight Friday
Charlottetown police say they will provide an update Monday at 2 p.m. on the deaths of a 47-year-old woman and her nine-year-old daughter in Sherwood.
The bodies were found in a home overnight Friday.
On Saturday, police said it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
Autopsies were scheduled to take place Sunday in Halifax.
The Charlottetown Police Services major crime unit is investigating.