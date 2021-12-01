Inquest into deaths of Charlottetown mother and daughter starts today

The inquest in the deaths of Danielle White and her nine-year-old daughter, Olivia Rodd, begins today in Charlottetown.

White, 47, and her daughter died in July 2020 at a home in the Sherwood neighbourhood of Charlottetown. Carbon monoxide poisoning was suspected, and police believed it was a murder-suicide.

The presiding coroner will be Dr. Craig Malone, and there will be a six-member jury.

The purpose of the inquiry is not to determine guilt or innocence or assign blame, but rather it will be a broad review of the circumstances surrounding the deaths, and an investigation of how those circumstances might have been improved.

'Thousands of documents'

P.E.I.'s child and youth advocate Marvin Bernstein has already been reviewing the deaths, independently.

Marvin Bernstein began his job as P.E.I.'s first child and youth advocate in July 2020. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

"We look at it from the standpoint of child rights," he said.

"The recommendations that come forward from an inquest may be broader.... We really have a singular focus in terms of the well-being, the rights, the interests of the children and youth."

Bernstein said his office will be closely watching the inquest.

"We will have one of our staff members monitoring the proceedings each day," he said. "We have been reviewing the hundreds, thousands of documents in relation to the child's death."

After the inquest, Bernstein still has the option to move into his own full investigation of the matter.

"It may be that some of the issues that are advanced by the coroner's jury require some further and more detailed examination from a child rights lens, and we can look into that."

Evidence presented at the inquest could also help him narrow some of the areas of his investigation, Bernstein said.