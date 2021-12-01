Inquest into deaths of Charlottetown mother and daughter set to start Monday

The inquest in the deaths of Danielle White and her nine-year-old daughter, Olivia Rodd, is set to go ahead starting Monday, the P.E.I. Coroner's Office has confirmed.

White, 47, and her daughter died in July 2020 at a home in the Sherwood neighbourhood of Charlottetown. Carbon monoxide poisoning was suspected, and police believed it was a murder-suicide.

The presiding coroner will be Dr. Craig Malone, and there will be a six-member jury.

The purpose of the inquiry is not to determine guilt or innocence or assign blame, but rather it will be a broad review of the circumstances surrounding the deaths, and an investigation of how those circumstances might have been improved.