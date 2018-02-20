P.E.I. mother helps police find suspect in school bus passing

Another P.E.I. driver has been charged for failing to stop for a school bus with its red lights flashing after an Island mother lead police to the suspect.

Sgt. Chris Gunn, with the Kings District RCMP, said children were getting on a school bus that was stopped on Route 2 in the Morell area around 8:30 a.m., when a vehicle slowed down but failed to stop.

"Once the bus left, the mother of the two children followed the vehicle, the suspect vehicle, was able to get us a plate and we started our investigation."

A woman was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for passing a school bus with its red lights flashing.

Gunn said the minimum fine is $1,000.

This is the second incident reported within a month in the Morell area, Gunn said, and he isn't sure why the message isn't getting out. He sees a lot of posts on social media reminding Island commuters what the rules are.

"I'm not quite sure why people aren't adhering to the red lights, when we get enough evidence to lay a charge we are laying charges."

More P.E.I. news