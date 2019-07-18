Birthing simulator 'much more realistic' training tool
Equipment purchased with the support of ADL
Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has a new high-tech tool for training staff to deal with complications that can happen during childbirth.
The birthing simulator is two mannequins, a mother and baby, that can be programmed to simulate various conditions. The mannequins respond in real time to the actions of attending doctors and nurses.
"It's much more realistic than anything we've used for training in the past," said obstetrical clinical nurse educator Nicole Walsh in a written release from the QEH Foundation Thursday.
"Staff can see immediately the impact of their decisions and actions."
The simulator can be programmed with varying vital signs, such as fluctuations in blood pressure and heart rate, to present both normal and problematic births. The equipment is being used daily by new graduates, residents in training, and by staff who are upgrading their skills, the release said.
The equipment was purchased by the QEH Foundation, with the support of Amalgamted Dairies Limited. The Summerside-based dairy is in the second year of a $75,000, five-year funding pledge with the foundation.
