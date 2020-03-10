Moth Lane Brewing donating proceeds from new beer to rebuild local arena

A brewery in western P.E.I. is selling a new beer with all proceeds of the first batch going toward a new sports centre for Tyne Valley.

Eric Wagner, owner and operator of Moth Lane Brewing, said he created the beer, called Rink Rat, to do something for the community.

"Everybody helps everybody when there's a crisis and I thought, 'What the heck can I do to help?'" Wagner said.

"I'm pretty good at making beer, so I thought I'd do that."

The Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre was destroyed by fire on Dec. 29, 2019, leaving the community, including Wagner devastated. Wagner, a longtime hockey player and Tyne Valley rink attendee, decided to create the beer solely to raise money for a new sports centre.

Four days after the fire, Wagner had conceptualized Rink Rat and began fermenting it. The name is a term used to describe a person frequently found in a specific place, in this case, a hockey rink.

'The hangout spot'

Wagner said Tyne Valley has long been a hub in the community.

The Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre was an important community hub before it was destroyed by fire late last year. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"In the wintertime, that was the hangout spot. You went there to play hockey. You went there to figure skate. You went there to see your friends," Wagner said.

"It was like, the kind of place that everybody gathered in the wintertime, a lot of people."

Wagner, born in 1962, said he grew up playing hockey and when he had a family of his own his children played at the Tyne Valley rink as well.

The arena was built in 1964 and was home to hockey tournaments, ice skating and the annual Tyne Valley Oyster Festival.

Ever since the fire, Island communities have been showing support for Tyne Valley.

In January, the Sackville Flyers of Lower Sackville, N.S., withdrew their entry for the Kraft Hockeyville contest to throw their support behind Tyne Valley's bid. The final four contestants in the Hockeyville contest will be announced this Saturday night.

For Wagner, raising money for the community sports centre has been a way for him to give back.

"It kind of was fun. I enjoyed it and I think it may be a good thing to do," Wagner said.

"Maybe that's what businesses should do. Give back to some because people, you know, these are our customers. These are our people. This is their Island."

Rink Rat is available at 11 locations on P.E.I.

More from CBC P.E.I.