Why mosquito bites may have been more painful in the Maritimes this year

Find yourself swatting a bit more this summer to get rid of those pesky mosquitoes?

Well, an entomologist from University of Moncton says that's probably because there's a different mosquito species buzzing about in the Maritimes.

Gaétan Moreau says one of these different species bites during the day compared to other species of mosquitoes that only bite at night, or in the early morning.

"They're really painful," Moreau said of the bite the Aedes mosquito can give a person.

"That gives them the chance to fly during the day and find hosts. In fact, they're looking for mammals and their blood."

Moreau said this type of mosquito is adapted to the hot temperature and is named for it being so annoying.

'This year it's pretty bad'

"Every August we have this kind of bloom of mosquito but this year it's pretty bad," he said. "We got used to having no mosquitoes for most of the summer and suddenly these guys are coming out."

While every year is different, Moreau said he has to acknowledge that the bites these mosquitoes are giving are quite painful compared to other species of mosquitoes.

'They are really annoying mosquitoes,' Gaétan Moreau says. (mycteria/Shutterstock)

"With some mosquitoes you feel barely anything, but with this guy, that's not the case," he said.

"They are really annoying mosquitoes."

Moreau said there is no need to worry that this species is carrying any diseases because it can only bite once.

To avoid their bite, Moreau suggests changing the colour of the clothing you wear and what food you're eating.

"Bananas for example will tend to attract more mosquitoes and anything with vitamin B1 is having the reverse effect," he said.

And if you're a jogger, you may be out of luck. Moreau said when you jog and move the mosquitoes are aiming directly at you and that "any activity that makes you sweat is going to attract mosquitoes."

More P.E.I. news