Belfast swats mosquito abatement program until further discussion

Don't put away the fly swatter just yet, Belfast residents.

Council voted 4-2 Wednesday night to delay a plan for a mosquito and black fly abatement program this summer.

The rural municipality wanted to invest $60,000 to run the program, which would have increased taxes about $23 for the average household.

Belfast resident Garr Gillis said he is against the treatments that would keep the bugs at bay.

"I don't agree with it at all. I'm from the old school. Let nature take its course … the bats and the swallows, they'll look after the mosquitoes," he said.

"And the taxes, too, because everything's been going up so high lately. And for old people on fixed incomes or anybody on fixed incomes, it's going to have an effect on the bottom line."

The bats and the swallows, they'll look after the mosquitoes. — Belfast resident Garr Gillis

Belfast CAO Bob Brooks said environmental concerns were raised, as well.

The proposal calls for a replication of the successful program run by the municipality of Eastern Kings. The Belfast Community Development Corporation would run the program with two seasonal employees and use VectoBac to kill larvae in both salt and freshwater breeding areas.

According to the proposal, VectoBac is an environmentally safe method of reducing mosquito and black fly populations with no impact on other insects or aquatic life.

"It was 50-50 as far as those that were promoting the program and those that were not," Brooks said. "However, when it came time for the vote, they voted to delay the proposed mosquito abatement program until we can have a more full public consultation and presentation in a larger venue."

Money spent elsewhere

A 2021 survey of tourist operators in the Belfast area suggested mosquitoes had a negative impact on their businesses, and they have a serious adverse effect on the quality of life in the municipality during the summer.

However, Brooks said the delay means more money can be spent on community grants and $56,000 is being invested into the Wood Islands Lighthouse.