CPHO reviewing isolation protocols as COVID-19 variants become concern

Dr. Heather Morrison says while the number of positive cases in Canada is down from last week, it's too early to say we've "turned the corner" on the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Of more concern now is the potential impact of the COVID-19 variant and its unknowns," she said.

"We are learning the variants of concern are more easily transmitted from person to person and certain variants may create more severe illness."

She said the world is still learning about the mutations of COVID-19.

"There is concern that if variants get a sufficient foothold, they will overtake the original strain of the circulating virus."

Because of that, Morrison said it is more important than ever to limit importation of the virus into P.E.I.

None of the 112 confirmed cases on P.E.I. since the pandemic began has been identified as a variant, Morrison said. However, New Brunswick recently confirmed it has three cases of a variant.

She said over the coming days, the province will be reviewing the isolation and testing process for Island workers and residents returning from travel.

Anyone approved for work-isolation is asked to wait until their first negative test before reporting to work. Morrison said effective immediately, incoming workers from Canada staying less than 24 hours must be tested in P.E.I. if they are entering a workplace, home or anywhere there is a risk they will come within two metres of anyone.

"It is important that travelling and rotational workers follow the testing regimen," Morrison said.

"Testing at regular intervals is key in reducing the transmission of COVID-19."

Any rotational workers not registered with the Chief Public Health Office must self-isolate for 14 days or the duration of their stay, she said.

